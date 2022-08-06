Private hospitals start reporting cases of monkeypox – 04/08/2022 – Panel SA

Private hospitals are beginning to count the arrival of cases of patients with monkeypox, the virus that causes monkeypox. There is no situation out of control, as the spread of the disease is treated as an outbreak, when there is a localized increase in the number of cases of a disease.

“Hospitals report growth, but they are managing to cope with the resources they have”, says Antônio Britto, president of Anahp (National Association of Private Hospitals).

In the laboratories of the Albert Einstein Hospital, 74 tests were carried out, 36 of which were positive. Sírio Libanês reported nine diagnosed cases, all with mild symptoms and treated in the emergency department.

Rede D’Or does not disclose the data. According to company professionals, there is only one case.

Einstein is a reference laboratory and tests are available within three days, unlike other hospitals that need to send this collection to the Adolfo Lutz Institute and wait for the result within 30 days.

Until early Thursday night (4), the Ministry of Health recorded 1,721 confirmed cases and 991 under investigation. São Paulo is the leader in diagnostics, with 1,298 confirmations.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix