Pro-Lula winger resumes command of the Pros after TSE decision

In a new chapter of the internal battle for command of the Republican Party of Social Order (Pros), the minister Ricardo Lewandoswki, of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined the return of Eurípedes Júnior to the presidency of the legend. The decision handed down this Friday, the 5th, comes two days after Minister Antonio Carlos Ferreira, from the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ), to suspend a decision by the vice president of the Court that reinstated Eurípedes as national president of the acronym. In the understanding of Minister Jorge Mussi, there is not enough evidence to remove the politician from the position, while Carlos Ferreira argues that, with the appeal still being analyzed by the Court of Justice of the Federal District, it is not yet up to the Court to decide on the subject, which generated the stalemate in the STJ and the momentary return of Marcus de Holanda to the command of the Pros. In this Friday’s dispatch, Ricardo Lewandoswki agreed that the TJDFT’s decision “would have influenced issues strictly related to the 2022 general elections, such as the choice of candidates, the formation of coalitions and the distribution of resources from the Special Fund for Campaign Financing.” . The return of Eurípedes is favorable to the pro-Lula wing of the Pros, which defends the withdrawal of the candidacy of Pablo Marçal (Pros) to the presidency of the Republic in support of the name of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula do Silva. The TSE’s decision takes place on the last day for party conventions and approval of candidacies for the 2022 elections and can confirm the party’s support for PT in the elections 2022.