PS5 may have a new version on the market by the end of 2022

In May 2021, a possible PS5 redesign was mentioned by Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s CFO. The 6nm chips produced by TSCM and AMD speculated at the time, capable of impacting the console’s power consumption, could arrive in late 2022 and early 2023 — perhaps being components of alleged Slim or PRO versions of the video game.

according to profile Zuby Tech, the Japanese giant assured the production of these smaller chips with the manufacturers. Some portals, such as PlayStation Universe, already assume that the production of PlayStation 5 Slim and PRO is in the plans. Check out:

Looks Like Sony Has Secured 6nm Chips With TSMC & AMD! PlayStation 5 6nm Targeting End Of 2022 & Early 2023!#PlayStation5 #PS5 #TSMC #OMG https://t.co/HM6LQaElTm pic.twitter.com/gsFoeb63Ep — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) August 5, 2022

It looks like Sony has secured 6nm chips with TSCM and AMD. PlayStation 5 with 6nm should arrive in late 2022 and early 2023.

In the prints, apparently presented by TSMC, the new devices would replace the current PS5 (7nm). In addition to using less energy, these smaller parts would take up little internal space, have a lower production cost and a simpler manufacturing process — without losing current processing power.

It is worth waiting for Sony to comment on the actual use of these 6nm chips. So far, the Slim and Pro models have not been officially mentioned by the Japanese giant and it may just be an option for mass manufacturing the video game.

PS5 still available on Amazon

Looking for a reliable place to buy your PS5? Amazon has the video game in stock, which is offered alongside a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. Find out more here!