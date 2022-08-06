PT confirms support for Marcelo Freixo in Rio

After days of discussions amid an impasse with the PSB in Rio de Janeiro, the PT announced today that it will maintain its support for the candidacy of deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) for the state government. The acronym stressed, however, that there is only one candidate for the Senate seat on the ticket, state deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ).

Rio de Janeiro became the last state in which there was still a major obstacle between the two parties that make up the main ticket of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Although support for Freixo was already sealed, including a visit and platform with Lula last month — which even generated misunderstandings among the militancy — the insistence on the launch of deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) for the seat of senator infuriated the PT from Rio de Janeiro.

According to PT members, there was a previously signed agreement that, in return for Lula endorsing Freixo’s name in the state, the Senate candidate would be nominated by the PT. Molon, in turn, said he had not agreed on anything and maintains that he will maintain the candidacy. wanted today by UOLhe did not comment on the PT’s decision, but called a press conference for the end of the afternoon.

Earlier this week, the PT state directorate defended breaking the alliance with Freixo, but the party’s national executive today decided to keep it. Freixo has appeared in second place in the polls, behind governor Cláudio Castro (PL).

The gavel was struck in the early afternoon of today, the last day for the holding of party conventions according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) calendar, and released by PT president Gleisi Hoffmann on her social networks. “The PT’s National Executive Committee confirms its support for Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for governor and André Ceciliano (PT) for senator in Rio de Janeiro,” wrote Hoffmann.

The PT’s National Executive Committee confirms its support for Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for governor and André Ceciliano (PT) for senator in Rio de Janeiro. With Lula and Alckmin, let’s rebuild our Brazil together — Gleisi Hoffmann (@gleisi) August 5, 2022

This position on the part of the party was already expected. Yesterday (4), Gleisi had already told the press that the PT would not give up Ceciliano’s candidacy and hoped that the PSB would fulfill the agreement, to strengthen the union of Lula and Freixo.

Leaving Freixo at this point would also be the worst option for Lula, who has a good relationship with him and has already tied her name to his. No wonder, even within the party, there has been pressure to calm tempers.

Also yesterday, the national vice president of the PT, Washington Quaquá, who has always declared himself in favor of the rupture, had already given up on the initiative’s request and asked for the release of the militancy to support other candidates.

Internally, the PT’s assessment is that Molon performs better with the left in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with traffic between artists. But, according to an investigation by the UOLthe parliamentarian has no space in the Baixada or in the interior, where Ceciliano, as a candidate supported by Lula, has more potential.

PT members have a similar thought in relation to Freixo. For party members, the deputy needs Lula’s support more than the other way around, especially to gain strength beyond the southern zone of Rio.

Molon also did not participate in the PSB’s national convention last Friday (29), which endorsed former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as deputy and had Lula’s presence, and has been under pressure within the party itself to drop the bone.

Although, according to the PSB’s party statute, the state executive has sovereignty over the national one, the PSB has also been pressing for the alliance not to be broken. This week, he announced that, if Molon continues with the candidacy, he will not have access to the party fund.

Now, with a press conference scheduled for 5 pm today, the expectation is that he will announce the withdrawal of the candidacy, supported by artists and intellectuals, and seek reelection in the Chamber of Deputies.