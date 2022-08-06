Qualified professionals seek new air for their careers when changing areas

The pandemic and social isolation brought up discussions about quality of life, mental health and balance between personal and professional sides. Today, after the worst of the health crisis, professionals are increasingly seeking jobs to suit their own desires. Sometimes that means abandoning professions that required years of study and starting from scratch in another area.

“People began to see that they had the power to choose, whether to work from home or in hybrid mode, and they identified better opportunities”, says Robert Half (HR) manager Leonardo Berto. According to a survey carried out by the company, with 1,161 professionals, 49% of respondents intend to seek new job opportunities this year. Of this total, 39% intend to migrate from the area.

Continues after advertising

The reasons are varied. They range from the desire to innovate or learn something new (19%) to the search for personal fulfillment (17%). There are also those who decided to bet on a better quality of life. For 12% of respondents, changing professions has this objective, as is the case of Bruno Arine, 39 years old. After 10 years of career as a laboratory physicist, he embarked on the world of technology as a data scientist.

Arine liked what she did and had a degree in the field, but she was unhappy with the time she spent commuting to and from work. Even before migrating to the technology sector, he did a master’s degree in machine learning and artificial intelligence. This ended up planting a “seed” for him to embark on the technological field.

The pandemic and the home office brought new alternatives for the professional, who lived in Sorocabainside Sao Paulo – now lives in Araçoiaba da Serra, 120 km from the capital. His wife has also made a career transition and works remotely. “She has done it before, which inspired me to follow the same path.”

But he points out that the career transition process did not occur quickly. The decision-making took about a year. He left a public company, where he was a public servant, to go to the private sector. “I quit the day I was offered the new job,” he says.

According to the sales director of Indeed, a job site in Brazil, Felipe Calbucci, this side of satisfaction – personal and professional – has been increasingly present in the job market among qualified professionals. Companies want to find the right people for the job, who enter the ecosystem and don’t leave in the short term, are happy with the place. At the same time, people want to find environments where they can do just that.

According to Calbucci, some topics can help in the process of migrating the area of ​​expertise, especially at the time of decision. The ideal is to build a rational side that gives security to the professional when starting a new career. For this, it is possible to create what Calbucci calls an “attribute matrix”. “It is interesting to list the items you value the most, both professionally and personally”, he emphasizes.

A good example is formulating a list, with notes, of which items are most dear to the person. That is, applying scores from one to five for items such as job satisfaction, quality of life, short-term salary, long-term salary, career plan, among others. This can be done in a comparison between what the professional wants and what he already has in his current career. “The numbers will help to say whether or not to make the transition.”

In the meantime, even if there are mishaps, the professional will be able to deal in the best possible way, because he will be prepared, with the rationale already worked out, knowing that he is on the right path. Weighing various possibilities and seeking personal and professional achievements, Ricardo Faé de Moura, 39, made a radical change. He left his career as a lawyer and pursued a childhood wish: to be a doctor.

Seeking personal fulfillment, Ricardo Faé de Moura exchanged law for medicine

At first, right after high school, Ricardo tried to get into medical school. He took a course, but couldn’t get in. The right was a way out that he considered “less time consuming” to financial independence. He started interning and charted his career, making enough earnings to support himself.

But the profession has not reduced the passion for caring for people. “I liked where I was, the people were fantastic, but I didn’t feel complete. It made me sick to think that I would be there for a long time, in the same office. I worked with patents, had contact with the biotechnology area, which reminded me a lot of medicine. Over time, I thought more and more about changing areas.”

The transition came at the age of 28, when he began to study medicine at Santa Casa de São Paulo. Currently, working in a private clinic as a family doctor, he says that he earns even less financially than he could be earning in law, but personal satisfaction counts more. “It was a rescue to my true vocation. The right was fundamental, but I did it with my head thinking about the short term.”

Career transition can also be done with a view to entrepreneurship. This was the case of Pedro Elero, 34 years old, graduated in electrical engineering. Since 2014, he has owned the Folks Pub, a themed bar aimed at the sertanejo public. The idea started in Londrina, Paraná, but has already arrived in places like Goiânia, São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu, through franchises.

Pedro Elero, entrepreneur and founder of Folks Pub

After finishing college, he went to work in the financial market, as a bank manager. But he was dissatisfied with the routine of the job. With two friends, he began to develop the concept of what would become the Folks. The company earned BRL 22 million in 2021 and is projected to reach BRL 44 million this year.

“I even regretted giving up my career at the bank to open a business. It’s a natural process of those who have something new, stepping out of their comfort zone. But it passes.” He says that, on the first day of the inauguration, he saw that he had made the right decision.