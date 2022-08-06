R$600 or R$710? Check which INSTALL you will receive in AUGUST; See FAMILY BAG CALENDAR; WHO HAS RIGHTS AND WHO WILL RECEIVE

On a different usual date, the Brazil aid will be paid again this August, with the new value of BRL 600.

R$600 or R$710? CONSULT HERE which installment you receive from Auxílio Brasil

In addition to the replacement program Family Scholarshipwe will also have the deposits of the gas ticketin the amount of BRL 110.

Beneficiaries who are in both programs will be entitled to installment of BRL 710.

In this matter, see below:

Brazil Aid;

Brazil Assistance R$ 600;

Brazil Assistance Calendar;

gas voucher;

CONSULTATION AID BRAZIL; GAS TICKET CONSULTATION; WHAT AMOUNT WILL I RECEIVE IN AUGUST: BRL 600 OR BRL 710?

By the end of the year, any registrant of the Brazil aid will receive part of BRL 600. To receive the share of BRL 710is required, is also registered in the gas ticket.

GAS TICKET; GAS TICKET VALUE; GAS TICKETS PAYMENT

In August, after two months, we will have the payment of the gas ticketwhich also increased.

As a result, the benefit amount will be BRL 110.

In this way, families registered in the two programs receive installments of BRL 710.

BRAZIL AID BRL 600; AID BRAZIL AUGUST; BRAZIL AID VALUE

The minimum value of Brazil aidby the end of the year, will be BRL 600. As you know, the payment of new value starts in August.

In 2023, the benefit will have a minimum value of R$ 400 to beneficiaries.

AID BRAZIL JULY; AUXILIO BRAZIL CALENDAR; CALENDAR AID BRAZIL AUGUST

The payment Brazil aid will be released from the 9th of August, as well as the gas ticket.

As you know, the payment of both benefits is made according to the number of the NIS of each beneficiary.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;





NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;





NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;





NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;





NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;





NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;





NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;





NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;





NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;





NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

.



Calendar Assistance Brazil August 2022 – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

