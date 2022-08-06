Rafa Kalimann throws a party for the ‘Rensga Hits’ team at his mansion in Rio

After the huge repercussion of the first two episodes of “Rensga Hits”, which were shown on Globo, the cast can’t stop celebrating. Rafa Kalimann, who was unable to attend the premiere due to work at an event in Salvador, decided to have a party and join the team and actors and see his first steps in dramaturgy.

Alice Wegmann dressed as Raíssa Medeiros Photo: rep instagram

The former BBB and now actress arrived early from Bahia and prepared an event for a few in the gardens of her home, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. Alice Wegmann, with whom she became very close, wore a customized T-shirt with a photo of Raíssa Medeiros, her protagonist, and Bandida, Caravan 86, her companion on the road.

Fabiana Karla and her daughter, Jeniffer Dias, Samuel de Assis, Lorena Comparato, and screenwriter Renata Corêa were there. To entertain her guests, rafaella even hired a popcorn cart and installed a multi-inch TV in the outdoor area.

Jeniffer Dias, Alice Wegmann, Renata Corrêa and Lorena Comparato Photo: rep instagram

In the videos that some actors and crew made, neither rafa Kalimann nor his current affair, José Loretto, appear. But the actor was recording in Rio, last Thursday, the 4th.