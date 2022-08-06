rapporteur gives up payment in cash, but authorizes credit

Deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), rapporteur of the provisional measure that change food stamp rules, went back and removed the section that authorizes the payment of the benefit in cash. However, he included in the text the possibility of transforming the value into credit after 60 days.

The remainder of the MP was kept almost original, as sent by the federal government. The change in position came after a conversation between the deputy and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and other leaders.

The rapporteur said last week that unions support the payment of food stamps in cash. “Trade unions across the country have just declared their support for our proposal to pay food stamps directly into the worker’s account. It is necessary to guarantee more freedom and money in the pocket of the Brazilian people!”, he wrote on Twitter.

Opposite position

Palácio do Planalto is against the measure because, according to interlocutors, it understands that the aid would be remunerative if paid in kind, and not indemnity. According to the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the amount would be subject to tax.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, calculates that the change could generate a drop of between R$ 20 billion and R$ 30 billion per year in the sector’s revenue. He details that the segment raises around R$ 50 billion annually with food stamps alone.

Who also criticizes the decision is the chairman of the board of the Brazilian Association of Employee Benefits Companies (ABBT), Alaor Aguirre. For him, it can cause the shrinking of the ticket market in the country, as well as reduce the billing of bars, restaurants and markets.