Record Island 2: Jaciara and Solange go into exile

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Jaciara Dias and Solange Gomes went to Exílio da Ilha Record 2, this Thursday (05). The two were nominated for the Survival Challenge and when they arrived at the test site they came across Vitória, Kaio and Caique.

+ Solange Gomes and Raphael Sander disagree on “Ilha Record” for disloyalty

So, they faced each other in a breathtaking test. Two would go back to the Village and the other three would go straight to the cave. In competition, explorers faced off in a series of challenges that tested skill, strength and balance.

Check out the video:

Look at the winners #DesafioNaIlha who will return to the village! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bgkU7PJnG6 — Record Island (@ilharecord) August 5, 2022

Kaio and Caique return to the village

Kaio and Caique won the Regression Challenge and had the chance to get back into the game. The return of the two promises to shake up the Village, as the other explorers have established alliances within the game.

“Remember all of you that this is a game full of twists and lots of surprises yet to come. Another thing that cannot be ignored, the Great Treasure Law has a prize of R$250 thousand at stake. Whether in Vila or Exílio, the public is always on the lookout for a favorite”, Mariana Rios fired at the end of the race.

Check out the latest TV news:

+ Playing with Fogo Brasil 2: Meet the participants of the second season

+ Central de Bicos: Babu Santana joins the cast of season 2

+ Millionaire! Gil do Vigor’s new mansion leaves Ana Maria impressed: “Can you get lost?”