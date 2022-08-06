Renato Augusto talks about physical situation and thanks Bruno Mazzioti for his recovery at Corinthians

This Friday, Corinthians landed in Florianópolis, where they face Avaí, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday, at 7 pm. The confrontation marks the return of Renato Augusto, who was once again listed by Vítor Pereira after recovering from injury.

“Today I feel good. Of course, when you stand still, you lose rhythm, and now it’s time to take advantage of every minute to regain the rhythm and adapt to the players who arrived, understand how they like to play so that we can qualify in the cups, where we are in a delicate situation”, he said. the Corinthians midfielder in an interview with Corinthians TV.

The last time the athlete entered the field was on June 19, in Corinthians’ 1-0 victory against Goiás, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. Renato Augusto felt an injury in the soleus muscle, between the knee and the heel, and was out of combat. The player talked about the downtime.

“It’s the most annoying thing, being locked up. Everyone going to the field, you watch the game. It’s the most annoying part. I’ve never had this problem, I couldn’t say what I was feeling, it made me very insecure this time around. to feel pain against Athletico, against Goiás I was still in pain and at the end of the game I was already in a lot of pain and then I noticed the injury. But I want to think ahead and now I have to think about the next game”, said Renato Augusto.

According to the calculation of My Helm, Bruno Mazziotti is the new head of Corinthians’ medical department. Renato Augusto commented on his relationship with the professional and thanked him, which according to the player, is not just about this passage.

“I am very grateful to him (Bruno Mazziotti) since my first visit. We have always kept in touch, it was no different. His return was important for the club, a guy of the highest level, one of the best there is and who wins It’s Corinthians. It’s a personal friend I have, so even off-field it’s been important too”, concluded the athlete.

