Rger Guedes v minutes on the field drop drastically for Corinthians in Libertadores

Striker Róger Guedes is a very present part of Corinthians’ campaign during the Brazilian Championship, but he sees his participation drop a lot when the duel is for the Copa Libertadores. Only taken advantage of in the second half against Flamengo, on Tuesday, shirt 9, by the way, was not on the field for even half of the time possible for the continental tournament.

So far, Guedes has started in only two of the nine games played by the team in the competition, being out of two of them. The only times he played for more than 45 minutes were on the return trip to Boca Juniors, in the round of 16.

Of the 810 minutes that Timão played in the continental tournament, Guedes was present in 347 of them. Ie, participated in 42.8% of Corinthians’ playing time in the main competition of the season.

For comparison, Guedes played for 1273 minutes in the Campeonato Brasileiro, a competition in which Corinthians has played 1800 minutes. Starting in 16 of the 20 games, shirt 9 was on the field for 70% of the possible minutes.

That is, comparing the participation in the respective tournaments, Guedes plays 66% (42 to 70) more in the Brazilian than when the game is valid for Libertadores da América.

The surreal comparison gets even bigger when you put the Campeonato Paulista in the equation. In the tournament that opened the season, the Corinthians striker started in 13 of the 14 matches, participating in 92% of the possible game time for Corinthians.

After being openly criticized for his participation – or lack of it – in the game without the ball, Guedes returned to play mainly for staying healthy while the club was experiencing injury and transfer losses. Now, with just one more Libertadores game secured for the season, they want to stay strong at least for the decision at Maracanã.

