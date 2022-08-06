Salaries of BRL 8 thousand

Check out the new Itaú trainee program and what are the necessary requirements to apply.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

Registration for the Itaú Trainee Program 2023 started last Wednesday (08/03) and candidates can choose between two development modalities: Wholesale Business or Retail Business. The start of activities is scheduled for January 2023.

Therefore, it is worth mentioning that the novelty for this year is that face-to-face meetings will take place with Itaú executives, so that candidates can learn about the performance of the program’s two development paths.

Therefore, in both options, trainees will have the opportunity to work in the bank’s new work models, that is, applying innovative tools and methodologies in the market.

In addition, there will also be the possibility for each trainee to choose the areas in which they want to work with the managers, thus creating a personalized workday according to their career interests.

What are the necessary requirements to be an Itaú trainee?

First, the program is aimed at graduates of any course of four years or more in the Humanities, Biological or Exacts areas, who completed higher education in December 2020. In addition, university students scheduled to graduate in July 2024 can also apply .

In addition to these requirements, it is necessary to be available for 8 hours to work, from 9 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), live in São Paulo and have English from an advanced level (to work in the Wholesale Business area)

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

Selection steps

The selection process is divided into five parts, they are:

Enrollment;

Online tests;

Resolution of an online business case;

Group dynamic;

Final interview with executives.

In addition, there will be lives and webinars with the bank’s candidates and leaders. Thus, the idea is to present the routine and challenges of the different areas of the business. The retail live will take place on the 11/08th and the wholesale on the 15/08.

It is worth mentioning that the invitations will be sent to the email registered in the registration.

Salary

Firstly, the remuneration will be R$ 8 thousand, in addition to profit sharing. In addition, Itaú offers some benefits such as:

Meal and food allowance;

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Transportation vouchers;

Daycare allowance for children up to 71 months of age;

Life insurance;

Pharmacy;

Health insurance;

Gym and gym pass.

Inclusion

In the last edition of the selection process, the program had more than 85 thousand subscribers. Therefore, of the 55 approved in 2022, 58% are women and 42% self-declare as black.

Enrollment in the Itaú program

Applications will be open until September 5th and can be done through the website. In addition, the portal provides preparatory content, tips on the process and testimonials from former trainees.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com