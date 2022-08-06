Sanction of the nursing floor will increase health plans by 12%, says CNSaúde

Entities in the health area are beginning to assess the possible impacts caused by the approval of the law establishing a salary floor for nursing . This Thursday (4), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the project that sets the minimum wage for nurses at BRL 4,750, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, however, said that the Chief Executive vetoed the section that provided for the annual adjustment for inflation, measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), of the minimum amount to be paid to these categories.

The approval begins to worry public and private entities in the health sector due to the possibility of a great financial impact, which can, among many other things, imply in a decrease in the capacity to care for patients.

The National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) stated that the sanction will increase costs for families who need home care, and may even make these services unfeasible. He also highlighted that the measure will increase the difficulties of philanthropic hospitals to keep their doors open and will cause a 12% increase in the price of health plans.

According to Breno Monteiro, president of CNSaúde, instead of valuing nursing professionals, the project will be “devastating” for health services, especially for the 292,000 families that depend on nurses to accompany sick relatives at home. “The bill will reach the citizen because the creation of the floor can, in many cases, make these services unfeasible within the family budget,” he said.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), even postponed the vote on the project for months to try to calculate the real impact of the proposal for private and public hospitals. After the survey, the House stated that it would be an extra expense of R$ 16 billion.

Monteiro stressed that the floor proposal is unfeasible. “This project has no feasibility of execution. There was a lot of talk about finding sources to deal with the impacts and some ideas came up, but so far nothing concrete”, he highlighted.

ripple effects

According to the confederation, the impacts will reach consumers and will produce reflexes gradually, reaching the entire chain. “There may be the closing of a hundred establishments in places where there is no way to pass on the costs. In addition, it can further increase the difficulty for the 1,800 philanthropic hospitals that already suffer today from high debts and an outdated table of transfers by the Unified Health System (SUS)”, highlighted Breno.

Monteiro also drew attention to the possibility that other categories will start to press for increases. “In some places, the position of technician (in nursing) will be better paid than a position with a higher level, such as a nutritionist, psychologist, for example”, he said.

Pressure from municipalities and governments

From the moment Bolsonaro had indicated that he would sanction the project, mayors and governors started a wave against the measure. The main reason is because most professionals in the area are linked to states and municipalities, so the financial impact will fall directly on them.

The president of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), Paulo Zukowski, even had a meeting with the Chief Executive in July to ask for support for a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that would veto the federal government from creating new expenses for others. federation entities. Zukowski, says that Bolsonaro even committed to supporting the proposal in parliament, however, the nursing floor was not covered because it was already approved at the time.

Cofen celebrates

The Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) celebrated the sanction of law 14.434/22 . “This achievement will go down in history as the result of an unprecedented mobilization. The Brazilian Nursing movement for rights is an example for health workers around the world. From now on, we have a constitutional provision that will allow us to fight to eradicate miserable wages and, thus, establish decent living and working conditions for professionals who make the health system work”, declared the president of Cofen, Betânia Santos.

The council also stressed that it will maintain the mobilization to overturn the veto on the annual readjustment for inflation.