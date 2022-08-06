Sandman reveals excellent news ahead of Netflix debut

Previously – for nearly 30 years – the highly acclaimed and visionary comics of Neil Gaiman at DC Comics were considered “impossible to adapt”. However, in partnership with Netflix, the author is bringing 10 episodes of what is not only the inaugural series, but also the first live-action production of the work. In this sense, it is intriguing that a 2nd season of The sandman is already being written ahead of an official renewal.

Following Dream (or morpheus), one of the 7 perpetual and the physical embodiment of dreaming, the story starts from the point where the protagonist escapes an almost secular imprisonment. As a result, the world has fallen under the scourge of “Sleeping sickness” in his absence. But now with your back, Dream seeks to recover its three greatest assets. These are, a pouch with sand, a helmet and a stone.

At first, the comic book saga, which has a total of 75 issues and 10 arcs (the first two being, “Preludes & Nocturnes“ and “Dollhouse“part of this 1st season) lasted from 1988 to 1996. In the meantime, accumulating 3 thousand pages illustrated by different artists, but scripted entirely by Gaiman. In addition, several spin-offs emerged, such as Lucifer, Hellblaizer and Deathbetween others.

That said, and without further ado, come with us, from Streaming Braziland discover what is already known about the 2nd season of sandman at Netflixbefore the premiere of the 1st and renewal confirmation!

screenwriters anticipate The 2nd season in sandman

Fortunately, in addition to this project – which is one of the old dreams of fans of A.D – being almost among us and, above all, appearing to be very faithful to the source – with the showrunner, David S. Goyerhaving said that the fans “you will be shocked at how faithful you are” –, apparently we can already have the 2nd season as a quasi-guarantee. As it has been revealed that new scripts are already being advanced. See:

“Of course, writing a follow-up season is a lot easier. After all, the basic concepts have already been introduced to the public. In other words, we have already introduced how dreams affect the physical world. So, having that all established, the series can now expand on that. […] In short, it’s like jazz, where you plan variations […] how to stretch your wings further”, goyer anticipated the Den of Geek.

In fact, the Netflix still haven’t hit the hammer on a 2nd season of The Sandman, since the performance of the 1st season debutante is who will dictate the future of the series. However, with the scope of production, the optimism of DCnauts and the creator’s involvement, Neil Gaiman, everything indicates positivity. In addition, due to the pandemic, new audiences can identify with the journey of morpheus.

“[A série] seemed quite adequate, especially with Sleeping Sickness, which started out as a kind of peculiar epidemic where people just fell asleep and then didn’t wake up.”, Gaiman compared the absence of morpheus to the feeling of inertia caused by the lockdowns.

O sitcom will be a “anthology“?

Yes and no. Undeniably, the saga of morpheus in the comics does not follow a linear structure. Sometimes even having the protagonist as a catalyst for stories. That is, other characters can be the focus if the overall narrative evolves. On the other hand, there is also room for isolated “aversions”. Since, according to the Gaiman, “Sandman is a story about stories”. So check out more:

“[Essa] it’s a grand meta-story, where other stories take place, which allows for fabulous things. For example, in the entire 1st season, not even two episodes are the same, as we move between horrendous and historical things. That is, we visit different types of genres and stories.”the author told in a conversation with the Sky News. ~ “One of the best points of Sandman is that there are independent problems. The stories that sometimes deviate from Morpheus’ mission, but that take place in this world. And, no, we didn’t leave them out. [da série]. Since sometimes he is the protagonist, sometimes he is the catalyst.”, David Goyer testified in an interview with Metro UK.

Finally, getting back to talking about a season 2 of Sandman, if approved, the conclusion of the arc’s subject is to be expected. “Dollhouse“the complete adaptation of “land of dreams“ and the inclusion of the beginning of the fourth arc of the comics, “Season of Mists“. Thus, it is estimated that the series can last for 6 or 7 seasons in Netflix. Thus covering the 10 original stories. About this, Gaiman it says:

“We absolutely can go on. After all, we have more history, as the 75 issues of the comics have 3,000 pages in total. And for now, we’ve only adapted the first 400 pages. In other words, there is still a way to go.”boasted to Metro UK.

