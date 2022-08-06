Santander Brasil announces R$ 1.7 billion in interest on equity. See the details:

Published at 6:08 pm

The board of directors of Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11), at a meeting held this Friday, 5th, approved the executive board’s proposal for the distribution of interest on equity.

The information was released after the market closed.

The gross amount is R$ 1.7 billion. This amount is equivalent to BRL 0.21774739699 per common share, BRL 0.23952213669 per preferred share and BRL 0.45726953368 per Unit, which after deducting the amount related to the Withholding Income Tax, the net amount of R$ BRL 1,445,000,000.00, equivalent to BRL 0.18508528744 per common share, BRL 0.20359381618 per preferred share and BRL 0.38867910362 per Unit.

Shareholders who are registered in the company’s records at the end of August 12, 2022 will be entitled.

Thus, as of August 15, 2022, the shares will be traded “ex-Interest on Equity”.

Payment is from September 6, 2022.

For American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange – NYSE, payment will be made through The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank for the ADRs.

