Santander, Nubank, Itaú: banks have Pix failures and login today (5)

On the morning of this Friday (5), bank users have been complaining about malfunctions and operations, such as Pix. The reports, published on social networks such as Twitter, point out that problems occur at Santander, Nubank, Itaú and Inter. According to Downdetector, Banco do Brasil also has reports of failures, but to a lesser extent.

From data from the monitoring site, users reported that the onset of failures occurred between 10 am and 12 pm today. Among the general complaints, bank customers report that transfers via Pix have not been working. Others point out that logging into apps is not available. In the Inter app, an error message is displayed.

In response to users on Twitter, Itaú pointed out that it does not have “instability reports” at the moment and asks customers to wait “a few minutes” to try to make the transfers.

The bank also explained that transactions via Pix may “take a little longer to clear on other accounts” and that in some cases “the central bank system may be out for quick maintenance.” Nubank clarified, in response to a user, that it is “going through an oscillation and working so that everything is normalized”.

“We identified an instability in our channels and we are already working to regularize it. Please try again later,” Santander’s Twitter account said.

Impact on social networks

On social media, users reported their problems with banking institutions. One of the talking points is that normally the 5th is dedicated to salary payments.

We are going through an oscillation and working so that everything is normalized, ok? — Nubank (@nubank) August 5, 2022 We apologize for what happened. We identified an instability in our channels and we are already working to correct it. Please try again later. — Santander Brazil (@santander_br) August 5, 2022 Santander, Itaú, Nubank… all with problems, especially the pix… ???? #sextou — Dennis Palhares (@_Dnis) August 5, 2022 payment fell and the santander app fell close to the end of time — ku (@kuerenbarbosa) August 5, 2022

*This article will be updated with new information.