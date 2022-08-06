Santos announces the signing of Luan, from Corinthians, on loan

Santos announced today (5) the hiring of Luan, from Corinthians, on loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship, with an option to renew for another season. Timão will pay 100% of the salaries until November.

“Luan was a great market opportunity, an experienced player, who was once King of America, Olympic champion and was approved by coach Lisca. We believe in his potential. Luan, welcome!”, said the president of Santos, Andres Rueda.

The search came from Corinthians itself, in a conversation between presidents Duilio Monteiro Alves and Andres Rueda last week. Duilio understands that Santos is a good place to give visibility to the attacking midfielder who hasn’t played since February. Peixe would have a 20% window fee in case of sale.

Santos did not have Luan as an option in the market, but they liked the idea of ​​not paying the high salary in an attempt to recover the football of the athlete featured in the Libertadores title with Grêmio in 2017.

WELCOME, LUAN! ⚪⚫ Luan Guilherme is Santos FC’s new reinforcement for the 2022 season. The midfielder arrives at Peixe on a loan contract until the end of this year’s Brasileirão, with an option to renew for another season. pic.twitter.com/ukKuU2ztBg — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 5, 2022

Luan was excited about the chance to play for Santos. People close to him say he is “in the right mind” and “crazy to play again”. He had not even been related by coach Vítor Pereira at Corinthians.

Luan was hired by Corinthians in December 2019 for almost R$29 million, but he did not repeat Grêmio’s good football at Parque São Jorge. The contract ends in December 2023.

This is Santos’ second signing in this window. Before, Peixe announced the right-back Nathan, from Boavista (POR).