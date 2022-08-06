São Paulo approaches 1 million fans as home team in 2022 and aims for a historic record | Sao Paulo

With the 52,338 fans who went to Morumbi to see São Paulo beat Ceará 1-0, last Wednesday, for the Copa Sudamericana, the tricolor team was a little closer to the mark of 1 million spectators as home team in the season – and is now aiming for an all-time record.

In 27 matches, the club has 858,579 fans, an average of 31,799 per match. This is the second highest average attendance in the history of São Paulo.

For now, this number is only surpassed by that of 2017, when the threat of relegation in the Brasileiro and the return of Hernanes encouraged São Paulo to fill Morumbi with an average of 33,635 fans.

It won’t be simple, however. São Paulo has 10 more games guaranteed as home team in the season, all in the Brazilian. For 2022 to have a better average than 2017, the club will need to bring 385,953 people to the stadium, an average of 38,595 per match.

A first step should be taken this Saturday, when the team receives Flamengo, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship: last Friday, São Paulo reported having already sold 35,000 tickets in advance.

But advancing in the cups of Brazil and South America will help the club a lot to reach the 2017 mark.

It is in the knockout games that São Paulo has had its best audiences this year. In the final stages of Paulista, 144,038 people watched the games against São Bernardo, Corinthians and Palmeiras – the last one, in the final, had 60,383 people, the tricolor record in the season.

In matches of this format, only two had less than 30 thousand people: against Manaus, in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil (17,644 fans) and Juventude, in the later phase: 14,806 people who went to see the match in Barueri, the only game that did not was played at Morumbi, at the time rented for a concert by the rock band Metallica.

In the Brazilian, the average so far is 31,416 spectators in nine matches.

