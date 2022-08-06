São Paulo president says that Bustos is the beginning of “promising relationship” with Grupo City | Sao Paulo

Casares has a good relationship with the leadership of the City Group, which helped in the negotiation for the arrival of Nahuel Bustos and has helped in the conversation for the defender Nahuel Ferraresi. The trend is to strengthen this partnership for future business, according to the tricolor president.

– It is a promising relationship that can bring business to the market. It is a direct relationship between São Paulo and the City Group. This signals an important future for both institutions – declared Casares.

President of São Paulo, Julio Casares talks about the relationship with the City Group

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 2 Bustos is presented by São Paulo; player belongs to the City Group — Photo: José Edgar de Matos Bustos is presented by São Paulo; player belongs to the City Group — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

– The City Group had a transparent and smooth work. We can win or lose, but São Paulo today is a competitive team and has a strong squad, as we haven’t had a squad as good as we have for a long time,” he added.

After bringing Bustos, São Paulo concentrates its actions on the arrival of defender Nahuel Ferraresi, 23 years old.

São Paulo announces striker Nahuel Bustos as reinforcement

There is a pending renewal of the defender with Manchester City, owner of the economic rights, and some details with São Paulo that separate the imminent agreement.

With Ferraresi, São Paulo would hire the second player of the City Group only in this mid-year window. The club, in addition to Bustos, has already introduced Marcos Guilherme, Giuliano Galoppo and Felipe Alves.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv