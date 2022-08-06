São Paulo squad: Jandrei goes to the field, but doesn’t get Flamengo | Sao Paulo

Jandrei took an important step in recovering from a back problem and was on the field in this Friday’s activity in São Paulo, at CT da Barra Funda.

The goalkeeper made a run with the physiotherapists on the lawn, but is still out of the relationship for this Saturday’s game against Flamengo, at 8:30 pm (GMT), at Morumbi.

He is still in the process of recovery and is being prepared to return to activities in the coming weeks. Felipe Alves, recently hired, should remain in the starting lineup for this weekend’s clash for the Brasileirão.

Against Flamengo, Rogério Ceni should relate Patrick and Alisson. The two trained normally this Friday and put themselves at the disposal of the technical commission for the confrontation.

A possible São Paulo for Saturday’s game has Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda (Moreira) and Léo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Nikão, Talles Costa (Patrick) and Reinaldo (Welington); Calleri.

The Argentinian Nahuel Bustos, presented this Friday, did his first training session at the Barra Funda CT, but was not involved in the preparation for this Saturday’s commitment.

The player, therefore, is out of this Saturday’s confrontation and should debut for the club on the 14th, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Morumbi stadium.

Bustos cannot play in the Copa do Brasil and will be registered for the Sudamericana if the team passes through Ceará this Wednesday.

Who was in the same activity as Bustos was midfielder Luan, who participated in a technical activity with suspended athletes and who will not play against Flamengo.

Caio and Arboleda, on the other hand, remained at Refis under treatment of the surgeries performed recently. André Anderson, with muscle pain, performed exercises with the physiotherapists on the lawn.

