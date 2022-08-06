Sarah Andrade’s tiny swimsuit leaves tourists shocked and muse makes video wiggling

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Mom is on! Sarah Andrade, former participant of Big Brother Brazil and digital influencer, bet on a click this Thursday afternoon (04) in which she shows the look. In addition, the muse even showed a video with more details of her trip.

+ Former BBB Sarah Andrade poses in a paradisiacal setting and exudes good shape: “Summer”

“It’s everything about memories”, he wrote in the post’s caption. In the video, Sarah Andrade bets on her tight-fitting swimsuit, a stylish and eye-catching hat and the rest left to her good shape and simply healed shape. Currently, the digital influencer has already surpassed the mark of nothing more, nothing less than 8.2 million followers.

“Just thank you for existing,” said a follower in the comments field. “This woman is too perfect, I can’t stand it! She should go back to BBB”, asked one more, putting on some heart emojis.

Sarah Andrade being afraid of cancellation: “I think about it a lot”

During an interview with the website Caras, Sarah Andrade, a former participant of Big Brother Brazil, revealed that, after reaching a certain notoriety, she lives in fear of cancellations by internet users.

“I changed my speaking responsibility a lot. I’ve always been very foul-mouthed, I’m a very intense person, very. Intense to cry, to scream, to love. And I’ve always been too intense to talk too. I always liked to say everything that comes to my mind. […] I was never afraid to speak up, to be myself, in the intense way of being myself,” Sarah said.

The celebrity also revealed that she reviews her content several times before releasing: “Sometimes [eu gravo] and I think: ‘Vixi, let me delete this here, maybe they’ll think otherwise’. Oh people, but it’s crazy, this internet, this new world, right? Guys, you could take it a little lighter, right? [apontando para câmera]. Everyone is like that in life, sometimes we say things that have nothing to do with it and then [se torna algo maior]”.

READ MORE ABOUT SARAH ANDRADE:

+ Ex-BBB Sarah Andrade is clicked inside the pool with a stylish bikini: “Sun and summer”

+ Sarah Andrade resumes relationship with Lucas Viana and the web criticizes the couple

+ Ex-BBB Sarah Andrade radically changes her look and appears unrecognizable: “Did you like it?”