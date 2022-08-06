Savings has record withdrawal for the month of July

According to the Central Bank, in July, Brazilians withdrew R$12.66 billion more than they deposited in their savings account. Thus, this was the largest net withdrawal (withdrawals minus deposits) in the month of July since 1995, when the historical series began.

Therefore, savings now accumulate a net withdrawal of R$ 63.15 billion in the first seven months of the year. Thus, this is the largest accumulated withdrawal for the period since the beginning of the historical series, in 1995.

positive flow

In 2022, only in April there was a net inflow (more deposits than withdrawals) in the passbook, when the flow was positive at R$ 3.51 billion. However, in the other months, withdrawals exceeded deposits, due to high inflation and indebtedness. In addition, yields were lower due to increases in the Selic rate (basic interest rates in the economy), making other fixed-income investments more attractive.

On the other hand, in 2020, a record net inflow (deposits minus withdrawals) of BRL 166.31 billion was recorded through savings. What was motivated by the instability in the public bond market at the beginning of the pandemic and the payment of Emergency Aid, which was deposited in digital savings accounts of Caixa Econômica Federal.

Net Withdrawal

Last year, net withdrawals – the difference between withdrawals and deposits – was only lower than that recorded in 2015 (R$53.57 billion) and in 2016 (R$40.7 billion). In these years, Brazilians to withdraw resources due to the strong economic crisis.

Performance

In summary, until recently, savings had a yield of up to 70% of the Selic rate (basic interest in the economy). However, since December 2021, the investment has started to yield the equivalent of the reference rate (TR) plus 6.17% per year, as the Selic rate has once again been above 8.5% per year.

Today, basic interest is at 13.75% per year. However, the increase in interest rates was insufficient to make savings yield above inflation, which led to the departure of some investors.

According to the Central Bank, in the 12 months ending in July, the investment yielded 6.2%. In the same period, the National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), which is like a preview of official inflation, reached 11.39%.

