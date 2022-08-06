See how the slates formed in the presidential race – Politics

(photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP and Paulo Filgueiras/EM/DA and Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The parties vying for the Planalto Palace left the slates for the presidential race to consolidate on the last day of the deadline for holding the conventions. This Friday (5/8), Ciro Gomes (PDT) announced the deputy mayor of Salvador, Ana Paula Matos, as his deputy, and Senator Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil) introduced the former Secretary of the Federal Revenue Marcos Cintra as a fellow contestant.

“I am very confident that my choice is not just because I am a woman, or a black woman, but because I am the woman I am”, said Ana Paula Matos, after the announcement of her candidacy.

The PDT repeats the 2018 scenario by launching a thoroughbred plate. At the time, his deputy was senator Ktia Abreu (PP-TO), who was in the legend. The choice of a coreligionist reflects the difficulty that Cyrus faces in forcing alliances. The PDT was unable to form national agreements – it tried with the PSB and Unio Brasil, but did not go forward.

“I have one eye on the electoral campaign and the other on the government. I am very responsible, I am preparing to govern Brazil. I know that it is an immense journey, difficult, tortuous. But my psychology of preparing to assume the responsibility of governing Brazil “, said Cyrus.

The PDT’s expectation that Ana Paula’s proximity to the former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto – who is running for the Bahian government – can give Ciro a platform in Bahia. With no national alliances, the party is now dependent on state arrangements.





Anti-Bolsonaro

Unio Brasil also closed the ticket to the Planalto. Soraya Thronicke, who took over the post on Tuesday after federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE) gave up starting a dispute, presented economist and former Federal Revenue Secretary Marcos Cintra as deputy. “The game is not defined. The game, Brazil, hasn’t even started yet”, shouted the senator, who is in the middle of her parliamentary term. “In 2018, we voted to remove what was wrong. Now, in 2022, we will vote to remove what also didn’t work,” said Soraya, alluding to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of whom she was a supporter and whose ideas helped the senator to be elected. She outlined her government plan, highlighting the implementation of a tax reform and the creation of a single tax.

“Tax reform is the mother of all reforms. With it, we help the employee, the housewife, our family members. We help companies to invest more”, also defended Cintra, who defends, since he led the Federal Revenue, the proposal of a single tax along the lines of the former CPMF.

Revs

While Soraya and Ciro are ready to compete in the presidential race, influencer Pablo Maral’s candidacy is still skating. That’s because, yesterday afternoon, the minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ordered the return of Eurpedes Jnior – who defends already closing support for ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva – to the command of PROS.

As soon as he regained control of the acronym, Eurpedes held a new party convention to raffle Maral, who had been confirmed as a candidate last Sunday. The influence, however, guarantees that he will not be raffled off and run for president – there is even a deputy, the military police officer Ftima Prola Neggra (see sidebar).

Maral, however, is already registered with the TSE and classified the Eurpedes maneuver as a “coup”. “My candidacy is a perfect legal act, within the timely deadline. There has to be a deadline for disclosure. What is happening now is a coup”, he criticized.

Who is going to fight for the Plateau?





President/Vice President

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)/Walter Braga Netto (PL)

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT)/Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)

Ciro Gomes (PDT)/Ana Paula Matos (PDT)

Simone Tebet (MDB)/Mara Gabrilli (PSDB)

Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil)/Marcos Cintra (Unio Brasil)

Leonardo Pricles (UP)/Samara Martins (UP)

Pablo Maral (PROS)/Ftima Prola Neggra (PROS)

Vera Lcia (PSTU)/Kun Ypor (PSTU)

Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New)/Tiago Mitraud (New)

Sofia Manzano (PCB)/Antnio Alves (PCB)

Roberto Jefferson (PTB)/Kelmon Lus da Silva Souza (PTB)

Jos Maria Eymael (DC)/*not announced

» The deadline for party conventions and the definition of slates ended this Friday. Parties have until August 15 to register president and vice president at the Superior Electoral Court