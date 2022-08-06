see the likely lineup to face Fulham

Liverpool squad

Credit: Publicity/Liverpool

In a duel valid for the first round of the Premier League, the Premier League, Fulham and Liverpool face each other this Saturday (6), from 8:30 am (GMT), at Craven Cottage stadium, in London (ING).

Liverpool vs Fulham lineup

For the match, perhaps the only doubt of German coach Jurgen Klopp is in charge of attack for the Reds.

If he wants to keep the scheme more mobile, the coach will select Brazilian Roberto Firmino. If the option is to have someone else present within the London team’s area, the chosen one will be the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, the biggest reinforcement for this season hired by Liverpool.

“Darwin is ready. Does that mean he’s going to start playing? I don’t know. Of course we still have other different options and we are going to use them. Darwin still needs to get used to a lot of things, but he already really helps”, said the coach of the Beatles’ Earth team.

Thus, Liverpool’s probable lineup against Fulham has: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago; Salah, Roberto Firmino (Darwin Nuñez) and Luis Diaz.

The absences confirmed for the match on the Reds side are goalkeeper Kelleher and forwards Diogo Jota and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

DATASHEETFulham vs Liverpool

Premier League 2022/23 (English Championship) – 1st round

Date and time: 08/06/2022, at 08:30 (Brasília time)
Place: Craven Cottage, London (ENG)
Referee: Andy Madley
Assistants: Dan Cook, Derek Eaton
VAR: Stuart Attwell
​Transmission: ESPN and Star+

LIKELY TIMES

FULHAM – Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream and Robinson; Straw and Reed; Reid, Andreas Pereira and Kebano; Mitrovic. Technician: Marco Silva

LIVERPOOL – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago; Salah, Firmino (Darwin Nuñez) and Luis Diaz. Technician: Jurgen Klopp

