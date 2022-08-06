See the Taurus forecast for today, Saturday (06/08/2022)

Try to contain yourself in your actions. Watch your words because today it’s easy for you to screw up. In the family, you will find the sought-after refuge. There will be luck in chance and happiness in travel.

Taurus zodiac characteristics

Taurus people are very hardworking, strategic and ambitious. Therefore, when they propose a goal within the professional field, they do not stop until they reach it. Creativity is one of the most identifying traits of the Taurus at work. Their faithfulness and sense of justice make them dependable and responsible workers, both in routine jobs and in positions of authority. At work, they are methodical and perfectionist, traits that, together with strategic ability and ambition, make them perfect for professions related to banking, administration, medicine or chemistry.



In personal relationships, Taurus is very generous with their circle of trust and is always willing to help. They are a bit suspicious and therefore don’t usually look for new friends. He doesn’t like arguments or conflicts, they prefer fun and good humor.

Sign date: 04/21 to 05/20

Guardian Angel: Gabriel

Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 79-87-88-9-51-85-64