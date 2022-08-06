See what changes with new rules for food stamps and meals

This week the Chamber of Deputies approved a Provisional Measure (MP) that changes rules for food stamps and meal vouchers. Photo: Getty Images.

THE Chamber of Deputies approved last Wednesday (3) a Provisional Measure (MP) that modifies the rules of food stamps and meal vouchers.

Thus, among some measures, the worker will be able to withdraw his meal ticket 60 days after receiving it.

The approved rules aim to ensure that the aid is used only for food, and they still need presidential sanction.

Generally, food vouchers can be used in establishments such as supermarkets, while meal vouchers are usually accepted in restaurants, cafeterias and bakeries, as long as they are accredited.

What can change with MP?

The new rules aim for the benefit to be used exclusively for the payment of meals and food.

According to the Ministry of Labor, there are indications that the aid would be used to pay for streamingcable TV and even a gym.

Thus, with the ban, any products that are not food can be vetoed, such as alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, even if sold in establishments such as supermarkets.

If companies continue to accept this type of negotiation, they may be fined and removed from the service, having to pay fines ranging from R$5,000 to R$50,000, depending on the case.

You can withdraw cash

Other novelty of the MP concerns the unused balances of the two benefits. Therefore, the worker who does not use the amount within 60 days can withdraw it in cash.

In addition, the employee will be able to carry out the portability for free between the VA and VR service plans, that is, change the company responsible for paying the benefit free of charge.

Another novelty provides for what is called ‘interoperability between brands’, which means that workers will be able to use their card in establishments that are not accredited with their brand.

For companies that provide food aid, the MP starts to prohibit the granting of discounts at the time of contracting their services.

Currently, ticket providers offer discounts to employers who purchase the services.

However, they charge higher prices from restaurants and supermarkets, passing on the discount price to the establishments.

If the practice continues, companies may be fined with amounts ranging from R$5,000 to R$50,000, or twice as much in case of recidivism and embarrassment for inspection.