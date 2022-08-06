see where housing weighs on your pocket

Buying a home is no longer a priority for many Brazilians in 2022. The reason behind the decision is the rise in the Selic rate, which made financing even more expensive. The forecast is that things will remain that way until mid-2023, so many Brazilians have resorted to renting.

Read more: Casa Verde e Amarela expanded: is your family within the new rules?

Faced with this new reality, check out which are the capitals of the country with the most expensive rents.

As the demand for rental properties increased, the price also rose. Even more so when the apartments and houses are already rented with all the furniture. Another detail is that with the growth of remote work, many people who live in smaller houses are looking for options with more space.

This is just one more factor that has heated up the rental market in Brazil.

most expensive rent

From January until now, rent has increased by 9.49%. The result is almost double the inflation for the period, which was 5.49%. In some parts of the country, the price paid for leases was even higher.

In Goiânia, for example, the increase was 19.55%. In Florianópolis, the readjustment in values ​​was 18.6%. In Salvador, 15.26%.

The numbers can even be scary, but the most expensive square meter among all capitals is still in São Paulo. It is R$43. In Rio de Janeiro, it is R$35, where the increase in the price paid for rent was 10.8% in 2022.

According to economist Pedro Tenório, from DataZap+ to the iG website: “The value of rents has been rising since October last year and accelerated this year with the advance of vaccination, the job market responding positively”, he pointed out in his speech.

Because of all this, those who have made plans to buy their own home should think about putting off the dream for a while longer. At least that’s the orientation given to those who have a low input value. Otherwise, high interest rates should push funding even further into the current household budget.