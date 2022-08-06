see where to celebrate with discount







Nordem Bar Photo: Lucas Gonçalves / Publicity

Beer Day is celebrated this Friday, and several establishments have prepared promotions to commemorate the date. You can have beer at the bar with prices close to the market and there are also promotions to accompany the snack or the famous double, when the consumer takes two and pays for one.

See the list of bars and snack bars on sale to celebrate the date:

Sao Paulo – capital

• Praça do Seu Justino – When it gets dark, the house offers a totally relaxed, comfortable, lively atmosphere with lots of fun with Apê do Seu Justino – open every day at the beginning of the night, in parallel with the bar’s schedule, being a more trendy and intimate atmosphere that counts with an alternative decor reminiscent of an apartment.

Promotion: Budweiser for R$4.90

Instagram: @pracinhadoseujustino

• Seu Justino – With three units spread across São Paulo, being them in Vila Madalena, Itaim and Tatuapé, Seu Justino is a cozy and traditional bar in São Paulo due to its differentiated atmosphere, selected menu and a list of drinks that caters to all tastes.

Promotion: The Itaim and Madalena do Seu Justino units will have Budweiser for R$ 4.90. At the Tatuapé unit, Eisebahn will be on sale for R$ 4.90.

Instagram: @seujustino

• Oh Customer – Bar born in 2018, in Freguesia do Ó, district of São Paulo, with the aim of uniting the modernity of the metropolis with the classic aspects of the more traditional and old bars spread across the city.

Promotion: Budweiser will cost R$ 4.90

Instagram: @ohfregues

• High Line Bar – located in the neighborhood of Vila Madalena, it is an art, music, gastronomy and high cocktail complex that was inspired by the famous hanging park of the same name in New York.

Promotion: Budweiser for R$4.90

Instagram: @highlinebar

Other cities

• Madalena – Grande ABC’s first premium brewery, located in Santo André, brings together craft beer lovers from all corners of São Paulo. Manufacturer of several styles, the brand offers options for those who enjoy the bitterness of hops to those who prefer a softer, more aromatic or fruity drink. Promotion: Double beer and double caipirinha until 7pm at the factory bar.

Instagram: @cervejamadalena

• Bullguer – the hamburger chain, pioneer in the smashburger concept in Brazil, currently has units in São Paulo, Santo André, Tamboré, Cotia, Campinas, Jundiaí, São José dos Campos, Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Brasília.

Promotion: To celebrate the month of beer, from Thursday (August 4th) it offers 50% discount on beer to accompany the sandwiches, between the opening of the stores and 17:00. All units are participating, in Belo Horizonte, Chopp Stella Artoir is available and in others throughout Brazil, it will be with Chopp Brahma.

Instagram: @bullguer

• Norden Bar & Biergarten – at the bar, it’s Oktoberfest all year round, with one-liter beer mugs, waiters dressed in character, German music and a menu prepared by a German chef.

Promotion: It will offer a free tasting of a beer with the addition of coffee produced by a local micro roaster, with local and long-fermented yeasts, in the Brazilian Coffee Brett Beer style.

Instagram: @nordenblumenau