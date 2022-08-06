Services and Executive hold the scolding and Embraer has profit in the 2nd quarter of 2022, but lower

Image: Embraer





In addition to its products worldwide known for their high quality and efficiency, a part of the success of the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer is also due, without a doubt, to its good after-sales support provided to its customers, through the Services & Support segment. And this is reflected in the financial results.

Embraer reported this Thursday, August 4, data related to its operations for the 2nd quarter of 2022, showing that profit, albeit smaller than in relation to the same period of the previous year, with the Services & Support accounted for the largest share of revenues period, as had also occurred in the 1st quarter of this year.

Comparing the 2nd quarter of 2021 (2Q21) with the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the Total Revenue and the revenue for each operating segment of the company varied as indicated below. It is noted that Commercial Aviation and Defense & Security had a large contraction due to fewer deliveries of E-Jets and Super Tucanoswhile Executive Aviation and Services & Support remained stable due to a solid recovery of flight activities of airlines and executive operators in the post-pandemic:

Total revenue

2Q21: BRL 5.923 billion

2Q22: BRL 5.044 billion (-14.8% year-on-year)

Commercial Aviation

2Q21: BRL 2.036 billion

2Q22: BRL 1.481 billion (-27.3%)





Executive Aviation

2Q21: BRL 1.385 billion

2Q22: BRL 1.331 billion (-3.9%)

Defense & Security

2Q21: BRL 913 million

2Q22: BRL 629 million (-31.1%)

Services and Support

2Q21: BRL 1.574 billion

2Q22: BRL 1.575 billion (~0%)

Others

2Q21: BRL 15 million

2Q22: BRL 27 million (+80%)

With strong year-on-year revenue contractions in the Commercial Aviation and Defense & Security segments, which resulted in the 14.8% drop seen above in total revenue, Embraer also had reduction in Net Incomegetting R$372.6 million in 2Q22 after R$438.1 million in 2Q21 (-14.95%).

Despite the worse performance in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, the manufacturer highlights the following positive points about its results and prospects, including the drop in indebtedness and more orders to be included in the next quarterly result:

• A firm order backlog (backlog) ended 2Q22 at US$ 17.8 billion, which means +US$ 0.5 billion compared to 1Q22. This is the highest level since 2019, driven by a consistent level of orders. Additionally, Porter’s recent announcement of 20 E195-E2 firm orders will only be included in the 3Q22 backlog;

Source: Embraer

• Consolidated gross margin reported in 2Q22 was 22.9%, higher than the 18.2% reported in 2Q21, with improvement compared to the previous year in most segments due to product mix, price increases and operational performance generally, including tax efficiencies;

• Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were R$409.2 million and R$622.8 million, respectively, leading to an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.1% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3%;

• In 2Q22, Embraer posted adjusted net income (excluding deferred taxes and special items) of R$199.8 million and adjusted earnings per share of R$0.27;

• O Free Cash Flow (FCL) in 2Q22 there was a surplus of R$ 486.2 millionwhich represented a significant improvement from R$215.7 million in free cash flow in 2Q21, supported by the divestment of the Évora facilities and the IPO of EVE, which offset working capital needs and the cash management strategy liabilities;

• The Company ended the quarter with total debt of R$ 6,273.7 billion, or BRL 0.611 billion less when compared to 1Q22 and in line with the strategy to improve the capital structure and liability management;

• Reaffirmation of all aspects of financial and delivery objectives for 2022, without material changes.

COMMERCIAL AVIATION

In 2Q22, Embraer delivered 8 E175s to SkyWest and 3 E195-E2s to Aircastle and ICBC. NAC was announced as the launch lessor of the E-Jet Freighter after signing an LOI of up to 10 P2F conversions, and an undisclosed customer signed a firm order for up to 10 P2F conversions.

Embraer and Pratt & Whitney have successfully tested a GTF-powered E195-E2 aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel, the first step in the certification process to maximize emission reductions using sustainable aviation fuels.





EXECUTIVE AVIATION

Executive Aviation delivered 21 aircraft (12 light jets and 9 medium jets) in 2Q22. Deliveries were higher than in 2Q21 and sales continued to be strong in the quarter, with sales orders higher than the previous year’s levels. The book-to-bill ratio remains above 2.5 to 1, the highest in the industry.

Growth in the light and mid-size executive jet segments continues. Embraer Executive Jets is well positioned to capitalize on this growth, with strong product performance and increased customer demand.

DEFENSE & SECURITY

This quarter there are four units of the C-390 Millennium on the production line for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), two units for the Portuguese Air Force and one for the Hungarian Defense Forces. Regarding the ongoing sales campaigns, the C-390 Millennium was elected by the Dutch Ministry of Defense as the only aircraft for its “Replacement Capacity Tactical Airlift” project.

In the cybersecurity business, Tempest continues to show strong growth, with more than doubling revenue when comparing 2Q22 to 2Q21 and represents year-to-date growth of more than 60% over the first half of 2021.

SERVICES & SUPPORT

The growth of Services and Support is based on the expansion of the sale of materials (parts and support for special programs). This is due to the greater use of the commercial and executive aviation aircraft fleet, due to the recovery from the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main growth factors for Commercial Aviation services were the Pool and components programs, with emphasis on a new long-term contract extension with Intel for the ERJ fleet. Porter has also made a component scoped addition to its pool program. New long-term agreements were also entered into with Eswatini National Airways and Marathon.

For Executive Aviation services, sales results remain above target with new contracts signed in the first six months of the year.

For the Defense market, new temporary support contracts were signed with the Federal Police for two E175s and with SATENA, bringing new revenue to Embraer Serviços e Apoio.

Also in the period, the Services and Support training team assisted the first and successful operation of the KC-390 Millennium for the airdrop of cargo supplies at the Brazilian Research Base in Antarctica.

