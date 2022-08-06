‘Silent enemy’. Little-known symptoms you should never ignore

ANDThere are at least five changes in the skin that can indicate whether an individual has diabetes and, if not treated in time, some of them can even lead to ulceration and amputation of the lower limb, as the Metrópoles portal writes.

See what they are below:

1- Acanthosis nigricans

It is more common in type 2 diabetes and is characterized by the presence of dark spots on the neck, armpits or groin. In these areas of the body, the skin surface becomes thicker and has a velvety texture. The appearance of these spots is related to excess insulin in the blood.

2- Soft fibroma

They are frequent lesions, similar to warts, with a soft texture, and completely benign. They usually appear on the neck, face and armpits. They are associated with acanthosis nigricans and can be removed by dermatologists.

3- Dermopathy

Very common in the elderly, it consists of painless and brownish spots, similar to scars, which occur more frequently in the area below the knee, but also on the elbows, trunk and abdomen.

4- Cutaneous xanthoma

Small yellowish lesions, formed by fat that can appear, above all, in the tendons, skin, hands, feet, buttocks and knees. They are related to changes in triglycerides (fats that result from the transformation of food, namely carbohydrates and fats, and which circulate in our blood). They also manifest due to metabolic diseases and genetic conditions.

5- Mycoses

They are infections caused by fungi that affect the skin, nails and hair, and reduce the host’s defenses. It is common in people with uncontrolled or undiagnosed diabetes.

Remember that diabetes is a ‘silent’ chronic disease that affects all ages and both genders. It is characterized by an increase in blood glucose, giving rise to hyperglycemia. Warning signs can go unnoticed in type 2 diabetes, the most common type of diabetes that arises when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or when it is not used correctly by our body.

