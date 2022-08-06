Simaria’s arrival at his nephew’s party causes a tense atmosphere

As reported exclusively by this columnist, Simaria was present at the birthday party of Henry, Simone’s eldest son, which took place in São Paulo, this Thursday (8/3). Sources who were present at the event commented that the singer’s arrival took place at the back of the party house, and automatically generated a climate of tension among guests.

Simaria’s departure was only publicly exposed because a caricature company that carried out actions during the event released a video of the singer on social networks. Moments later, the press present at the place also passed on pictures of her with her children.

Simone and Simaria duo Simone and SimariaReproduction / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage, at the end of the show, and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to step away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure Foto-simone-e-simaria (7) Simaria then replied: “I know. It’s a care. But I believe I am capable of doing this. So I’ll do it”Heber Barros 0

The fact is that no one expected the meeting between Simone and Simaria to happen, much less in the midst of a family celebration. After all, this was the first public appearance of the two since the crisis of the duo.

As already reported, the sisters greeted each other briefly, without any hint of affection or even a photo together. Moments later, Simone left her son’s party suddenly, leaving the guests confused.

Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, stayed at the party with their children. Simaria was also present at the event.

The duo’s press office said that Simone’s sudden departure from her son’s birthday was due to medical appointments that the singer would have on Friday morning. Simone also made a point of sharing the battery of exams that she has been submitted through her stories on instagram.

