Simony says she had no symptoms of cancer: ‘These signs are very silent’ – Entertainment

On Thursday night (4), after undergoing the second round of chemotherapy, Simony talked to her Instagram followers about her cancer diagnosis. The singer said that she had no symptoms of the disease and that she only went to seek medical help after her body created dentures, that is, after the lymph nodes increased in size.

“I didn’t have symptoms. I’ve always had the bowels more stuck, I have difficulty. This is normal, since I was a child. But I was feeling a heaviness and a feeling, whenever I went to the bathroom, that I didn’t empty everything. little bathroom”, he said.





According to the singer, it was the tongues that motivated her to seek a doctor. “The sores that appeared, which hurt a lot, were what saved me. It was the sign that something in my body was not right,” she said.

So, the singer went to the gynecologist with whom she already consults to do the necessary tests. She said that she also looked for a proctologist, who referred her for a colonoscopy, an exam in which cancer was discovered in the intestine, near the anus.

“These signals are very silent. You need to do the routine exams”, concluded Simony.