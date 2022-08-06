Simu Liu makes fun of Batgirl’s cancellation

In publication in twitterSimu Liu decided to play with the decision of the Warner Bros. Discovery to cancel Batgirl. The protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, however, ended up angering some fans, who defended the people involved in the production.

“I regret to inform you that Disney has decided to cancel the Shang-Chi Christmas Special due to quality control concerns. I had already filmed everything. I even designed Ta-Lo all out of ginger. Rest in Peace, Shang Chi and the Legend of the GOLDEN DEEZ RINGS.”

The cancellation caused a real shock to the industry, and the studio stated in an official statement:

‎”The decision not to release Batgirl is related to a strategic shift in our leadership as it pertains to the DC Universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the directors of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts. We look forward to collaborating with you all again in the near future.”‎

supposedly, David Zaslav expects every DC project to be “a cinematic event”and so sees no point in having something high-budget directly in streaming.

Another version was published by Varietywhich says that this cancellation was consummated so that the new management of the studio promote a decrease in taxes, and stop paying in the future an amount equivalent to what you spent to produce it.

That is, approximately US$ 90 million.

The damage in this case would only be in the creative aspect, since the Warner will have a shaken relationship with everyone who participated in the project.

batgirl it would have Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever) directing, while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) signed the final version of the script.

Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio were confirmed in the main cast.