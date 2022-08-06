Six people from the same family are suspected of having monkeypox in the interior of Ceará – Ceará

a family with 4 children and 2 adults was identified with suspected monkeypox infection in Jati, in Cariri, in the interior of Ceará, where samples were collected this Thursday (4) – the results are available within 30 days. The patients lived in precarious housing and were referred to a suitable residence where they are in isolation.

The family members were taken by ambulance to the hospital where tests were carried out and the drug transfer and lotions for the treatment of children, according to the Jati City Hall.

The City says that six samples were collected, from the mother, grandmother and four children. The material was removed on Thursday (4) and transferred to the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Ceará (Lacen), in Fortaleza. The results of the exams should be ready between 15 and 30 days.

In addition to this protocol, it was necessary to remove people from the house where lived in a precarious way. Therefore, the group was sent to an isolated house while repairs and cleaning of the residence where the family lives are carried out.

the family is in vulnerability situation and has social benefits of income transfer and payment of cooking gas, in addition to receiving food baskets. Monitoring is now also carried out by the Social Assistance Department.

Because of the suspected cases, the Health Department of Jati held a meeting with the regional to monitor patients closely. “The protocol is being followed to the letter, and the monitoring and constant monitoring of the Health Surveillance to the family too, the results of the exams will come out between 15 to 30 days”, he highlighted in a note.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Among humans, monkeypox virus is transmitted by personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected body fluids or recently contaminated objects.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlights that “it is not known whether the disease is transmitted through sexual routes (semen or vaginal fluids, for example), but direct skin-to-skin contact with lesions during sexual activity can spread the virus”.

The main forms of transmission of monkeypox are:

Close physical contact with someone who has symptoms;

Contact with skin lesions, body fluids and crusts;

Touching contaminated clothing, bedding and towels;

Using cutlery that an infected person used;

Contact with contaminated saliva.

“The virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus from the placenta, or from an infected parent to their child after birth through skin-to-skin contact,” PAHO adds.

According to the organization, it is not clear whether asymptomatic people can spread the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, monkeypox “is a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic”. Despite this, the virus has epidemic potential.

It is very important to strengthen the epidemiological surveillance system, to identify new cases and implement isolation and containment measures, as well as the monitoring of contacts of confirmed cases.

How to prevent monkeypox?

Avoid contact with suspected or infected patients;

Wash your hands frequently, with soap and water or alcohol;

Wear protective masks.

The measures also apply to clothes, bedding, cutlery, objects and surfaces used by people with suspected or confirmed disease. These items must be cleaned properly.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The signs and symptoms of monkeypox last from 2 to 4 weeksaccording to the WHO, and disappear on their own without treatment.

“Newborns, children and people with pre-existing immunosuppression are at risk of more severe symptoms and death from monkeypox. Health care workers are also at greater risk due to increased exposure to the virus,” PAHO warns.

The main monkey pox symptoms are:

Skin lesions (skin rashes);

sudden onset fever;

Swelling of the ganglia, popularly called “inguas”;

Headache;

Muscle and back pain;

Chills;

Exhaustion;

Sores in the genital area, anus and mouth.

O incubation period of the monkeypox virus is “typically 6 to 16 days,” but it can be as long as 21 days, as the Ministry of Health explains. That is, this is the period that the patient can remain without symptoms after contracting the virus.

Skin lesions, the main feature of the disease, tend to be concentrated on the face, palms and soles of the feet. They can also be found in the mouth, genitals and eyes, according to the WHO.

