Smallpox of monkeys: number of cases almost doubles in a week in Minas – Gerais

In one week, the number of monkeypox cases almost doubled in Minas. The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported this Friday (5/8) that 81 people are infected with the monkeypox virus. As of July 29, there were 49 confirmed cases of the disease.
According to the new epidemiological bulletin, which gathers data collected up to 2 pm today, SES-MG counts 158 discarded cases, 291 are under investigation and two were classified as probable infection.
With two confirmed cases are Governador Valadares, Ribeiro das Neves and Sete Lagoas. J Betim, Bom Despacho, Cataguases, Janaba, Juiz de Fora, Mariana, Poos de Caldas, Pouso Alegre, Tefilo Otoni and Uberlndia each have one infected person.
First smallpox death in Minas
In Brazil
According to data from the Ministry of Health updated this Thursday (4/8), 1,721 Brazilians are infected with the monkeypox virus. Most cases are concentrated in So Paulo, with 1,298 infected people. Next, Rio de Janeiro (190), Minas Gerais (75) and the Federal District (37) appear as the states with the highest incidence of monkeypox.
US national emergency
The United States leads with more than 6,600 cases. Brazil is the sixth country in the world in diagnosed cases of monkeypox.