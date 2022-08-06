Son of suspected of killing Bruno and Dom is arrested in PF operation against illegal fishing in Vale do Javari, AM | amazon

The Federal Police served seven arrest warrants in an operation against illegal fishing in indigenous areas of Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, this Saturday (6th). The region is the same region where the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the English journalist Dom Phillips were killed. A son of Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, the “Pelado”, suspected of participating in the murders, was arrested.

Jeferson was fishing for arapaima when he argued with Bruno before the murders in AM, Amarildo tells PF

Amarílio de Freitas Oliveira, known as “Dedei”, was arrested at a nightclub in Atalaia do Norte, a city in Amazonas that holds part of the territory of Vale do Javari. The PF also arrested two other Amarildo brothers.

The preventive arrest warrants were issued by the Federal Court. According to the PF, the operation seeks to arrest members of a gang engaged in illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region.

The gang leader would be the man identified as “Colombia”, who is in prison and is being investigated on suspicion of participating in the murders of Bruno and Dom. Another member of the gang is Amarildo, who is also in prison for the murders of the indigenist and the journalist.

PF sees strong evidence that ‘Colombia’ leads criminal association of illegal fishing in Vale do Javari

According to information on Andreia Sadi’s blog, investigations indicate that “Colombia” provides boats, engines and supplies as an advance on illegal fish in the Javari Valley region.

In addition, investigations indicate that those involved make a living from illegal fishing – mainly of pirarucu and tracajá, including during the closed season – and are armed. There are testimonies that indicate that the members of the gang put pressure on fishermen who have their fish seized by inspections and police actions.

1 of 1 City of Atalaia do Norte, in Amazonas. — Photo: Publicity/Military Command of the Amazon City of Atalaia do Norte, in Amazonas. — Photo: Publicity/Military Command of the Amazon

Arrest and search and seizure warrants

The PF carried out preventive arrest and search and seizure warrants this Saturday morning at the homes of those investigated to investigate the functioning of this criminal association.

In addition to Amarildo’s son and two brothers, “Colombia” and Amarildo himself were also targets of PF arrest warrants. Therefore, in addition to the death of Bruno and Dom, they began to answer for the crime of illegal fishing. Two other suspected members of the gang were also targeted by warrants.

The PF operation takes place in Atalaia do Norte, in nearby riverside communities, and in the cities of Benjamim Constant, another nearby municipality.

Gif – chronology of the Bruno and Dom case — Photo: g1

Illegal fishing and the murders of Bruno and Dom

The Federal Police opened this investigation of illegal fishing in parallel with the investigation into the murders of Bruno and Dom. According to the PF, Bruno was targeted by the gang and was killed because he was fighting illegal fishing in Vale do Javari. Dom died because he was with him.

In addition to Amarildo, two other suspects in the crime are arrested in Manaus: Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, “Dos Santos”, Amarildo’s brother.