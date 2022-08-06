Sônia Abram commits a terrible gaffe, reports the death of a famous person and goes back live

during the program “The Afternoon Is Yours”shown yesterday, Friday (5), Sonia Abram, the show’s host, ended up committing a huge gaffe. It all happened while the famous one covered the death of Jo Soareswho died at dawn yesterday, and ended up making a mistake when reporting the false death of another famous, who, in fact, is still alive.

Sônia ended up taking the death of Ziraldo, a famous cartoonist, as true when commenting on the last interview with Jô Soares. “The last program (of Jô) was with Ziraldo, who unfortunately was another genius too, who has already left”she said, while paying tribute to the Brazilian television icon.

After returning from a commercial, Sônia was told that the cartoonist is still alive, and tried to apologize and correct the mistake. “Let me just correct a wrong information I gave in relation to what, thank God, didn’t happen. I said that Ziraldo was another genius who had already left, but thank God he’s still here with us. Ziraldo, boot on account of the commotion, actually, okay? Kisses for you”she said.

Ziraldo is responsible for works that have marked the lives of many people. Among them are: A gang of Pererê (1960); The Lilac Planet (1979); The Crazy Boy (1980); The juvenile knee (1983); Apple bug (1982) etc.