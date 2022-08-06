Sonia Abrão commits gaffe and says that Ziraldo died in honor of Jô

Presenter Sonia Abrão dedicated yesterday’s “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!) to Jô Soares, who died at the age of 84. However, she made a gaffe when she remembered who was the last guest of “Programa do Jô”, Ziraldo, and mistakenly said that the 89-year-old cartoonist died.

Live, Sonia declared: “The last program was with Ziraldo, who was another genius who also left”, she lamented about the author of “O Menino Maluquinho”. “But what remained in the public’s memory as a farewell was the program with King Roberto Carlos”, she added, speaking of the series of programs that marked Jô’s farewell from TV Globo.

On social media, viewers commented on the mistake, and soon after, the presenter made the correction.

“Let me just correct a wrong information I gave in relation to what, thank God, didn’t happen. I said that Ziraldo was another genius who had left. But thank God he’s still here with us. Ziraldo, put it on account of the commotion, actually, okay?”.

The last interviewee of ‘Programa do Jô’ was Ziraldo Image: Globo/Ramon Vasconcelos

During the 16 years it was on the air, “Programa do Jô” aired more than 14,000 interviews. In the farewell program, Jô was moved to thank the team and the public that accompanied him throughout his trajectory.

“My life, first of all, has been changed, changed thanks to this audience, thanks to you. Why do I always want to have an audience in front of me? Because without an audience I don’t exist”, he declared.