Sorry? Marcelo Bimbi admits mistake in ending with Nicole Bahls and shocks: “I was a coward”

In an interview with the podcast “Famacast“, the model Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of presenter Nicole Bahls, commented on the end of the 7-year relationship that the two maintained until last year, when they put an end to the romance. At the time, he admitted he took a business trip and didn’t talk to his wife for 20 days.

+ Marcelo Bimbi reveals that he went hungry and exposes ingratitude

“I was too cowardly not to talk to her, not to say: ‘I can’t take it anymore, I’m not well’, because in a relationship you can only make someone happy if you’re okay. There had already been some problems with me and I was immature. I didn’t arrive to talk: ‘Look, I’m going to work, but I don’t think I’m coming home’. In that I was a coward, I hurt her a lot, I hurt her, because I owed her satisfaction,” she said.

Then Bimbi assured that he didn’t betray Nicole, contradicting the influencer’s version: “There was no betrayal, I stayed with someone after we had already moved away, ended”, he said, who revealed that he had tried to maintain a good relationship with his ex: “I said: ‘I can’t stand it, I miss you, I want to see my dogs too’, because they slept with us. And then he went back to having this relationship of conversation, not friendship,” he said. Check out the full interview:

Marcelo Bimbi admits dream involving Mara Maravilha

Recently, in an interview with suckergives Metropolitan FMmodel Marcelo Bimbi commented on an unusual childhood dream, involving the singer Mara Maravilha.

At the time, he admitted that during his participation in the reality show “A Fazenda 8”, he was excited to discover that he would be confined with the presenter who marked his generation and even planned to get involved with her.

“When I found out that she was going to participate in the reality show, everyone will say: ‘Wow, really?’ But then, if you go back a while and remember the magazines, you’ll want it too. When I found out that Mara Maravilha would participate in my edition, I said: ‘I’m going to stay with this woman’. It was my childhood dream,” she said.

