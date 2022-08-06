Square Enix explains why it sold Eidos and Crystal Dynamics

Square Enix presented its latest financial report and explained its decision to sell the western business and its plan for the future, which involves continuing to sell studios to solidify its concentration on specific parts of the business.

According to analyst David Gibson, who was present at the conference, Square Enix executives clarified that the sale of Eidos, Crystal Dynamics and western properties like Tomb Raider was due to fears of the possible cannibalism that these games could have on the sales of the rest. of the business and thus improved financial efficiency.

Also, this was just the first part and the second part involves diversifying the capital structure of the studios. With soaring development costs, Square Enix will have to better manage the studios and projects it supports, which means it will either sell more studios or allow some to work for other companies.

The impact of this decision will be felt on major studios outside of Japan as Square Enix wants to strengthen Japanese studios. This could open the door to business with companies like Sony, Nexon and Tencent, alleviating the financial effort that the Japanese company makes to keep all the projects alive.

Gibson also shared that Square Enix is ​​currently spending more than $840 million on financing various projects, but with the sale of the western business and the new phase of restructuring, it will be able to fund these and other projects.