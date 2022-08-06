STF reappoints Eurípedes Júnior, who defends alliance with Lula, to the presidency of Pros

Decision is by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. Euripides Jr. defends the withdrawal of Pablo Marçal’s candidacy and support for Lula’s candidacy edit
247 – Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Friday (5th) reappointed Eurípedes Macedo Júnior to the presidency of the Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order).
Eurípedes, who is the founder of the party, had been removed from office after a decision by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which swore in Marcus Holanda, responsible for launching the presidential candidacy of Pablo Marçal.
Euripides Jr. defends the withdrawal of Pablo Marçal’s candidacy and support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).
In a meeting this Thursday (3) with coordinators of Pablo Marçal’s campaign for the Presidency of the Republic, the historical direction of the party decided and declared support for the candidacy of former President Lula (PT), leader in all electoral polls. Even though Marçal has registered only around 1% of voting intentions in electoral polls over the past few months, his party’s support for PT could be decisive for Lula to win the election in the first round. The candidacy of André Janones (Avante) can also be withdrawn and would help the former president in the same sense.
According to Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles, “Eurípedes Junior, president of the acronym, Felipe Espírito Santo, president of the Foundation of the Social Order, and Bruno Pena, lawyer for the Pros, participated in the conversation.”
Those present were on Tuesday (3) with former minister Aloizio Mercadante, coordinator of the government program for the Lula-Alckmin ticket. The candidate for vice president of Lula’s ticket, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), also participated in the meeting.
