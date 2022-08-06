Study finds diabetes drug may help prevent Alzheimer’s

According to a study by Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, published in June in the scientific journal Neurology, a drug used to treat diabetes may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The results suggest that the drug’s target protein may be involved in the treatment of the neurodegenerative problem.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 50 million people are victims of some type of dementia in the world. There is currently no treatment that can change the course of this condition.

That is why alternative approaches, such as the one in the Swedish study, are important. “Variants that act on genes that encode target proteins of a drug can cause physiological changes similar to the effects of the drug itself. We use these variants to test the potential for reusing already approved drugs,” said researcher Bowen Tang, from the Karolinska Institute, lead author of the study, quoted by the American science news website SciTechDaily.

Scientists started by identifying variants that mimic the pharmacological effect of diabetes drugs, that is, that help in reducing the level of glucose in the blood. The analysis was performed on more than 300,000 participants from the UK Biobank database.

The study found variants in two genes that code for the target protein of a class of diabetes drugs called sulfonylureas, which lead to greater insulin release and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Next, the researchers examined the link between these genetic variants and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. To do so, they evaluated data from more than 24,000 patients with Alzheimer’s and 55,000 without the disease, who formed the control group. They found that variants associated with genes that are activated by the sulfonylurea were linked to a lower risk of this type of dementia.

“Our results suggest that the sulfonylurea target protein, called the KATP channel, may be a therapeutic target for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. This protein is expressed in the pancreas, but also in the brain, and further studies are needed to fully understand all of its functions.”

