Taís Araujo opens her heart, remembers the moment she was separated from Lázaro Ramos and vents: “I thought it was bad”

Actress Taís Araújo opened her heart and recalled the moment she was separated from fellow actor Lázaro Ramos. The two have been together for 18 years and were apart for eight months. During her participation in the podcast “Quem pod, pod”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, this Tuesday (2), she revealed how her marriage resumed.

Taís told how she lived the moment she was away from the actor: “I separated from Lázaro, I was separated for eight months. In that split, my idea was like JK, ’50 years in five’. I did not make it. You know what happened? I started dating. I have no talent (to stay single). Four years after getting married, we separated. (The return with Lázaro) was beautiful, you know?”, revealed the actress.

The actress revealed that it was all a matter of immaturity and that she made the decision to separate. Presenter Fernanda Paes Leme wanted to know if, during this removal, there was a “talarica” in the midst of this situation, to which Taís soon replied: “It’s just that he had a ‘pierced’ eye… No! My not! (laughs)”, he replied. The separation took place in 2006, shortly after the end of the soap opera “Cobras e Lagartos”.

“The split came after that. It wasn’t nice to work together. And today we work so well… Look how life is! There was a lot of immaturity on both sides, we lived together a lot. It was a soap opera that worked very well for him, but it also worked very well for me (…) It wasn’t good. I wanted to separate. I thought it was bad. But I got married when I was 25, folks,” she explained. Lázaro and Taís have two children, João Vicente and Maria Antônia.