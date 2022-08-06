Tenda (TEND3) stock jumps 31.56% as analysts see signs of recovery: turning point?

Tenda’s shares (TEND3) had a complete turnaround in this Friday’s session (5th) after the results. The shares fell by 7.56%, to R$4.16, at the beginning of the session, but, during the afternoon, they started to register a very strong surge. The rise was intensifying and TEND3 assets closed with gains of 31.56%, at R$ 5.92. In the year, however, the shares still fall about 64%.

Once again, at first glance, the results presented were seen as weak, but the signs of evolution that ended up raising optimism with the company’s action.

Credit Suisse pointed out that Tenda reported negative results, in line with the bank’s estimates, recording another net loss this quarter of R$114 million. Meanwhile, gross margin was also weak, at 12% (down 5.9 points on a quarterly basis, in line with Credit’s expectations).

However, eventually, analysts point out, Tenda will have completed these projects that are hurting margins, which makes the bank question whether this was the floor of margins. That is, if from now on it is possible to expect that the recovery will begin to occur.

“Although the financials were weak, the data regarding the recent sales performance (margins of up to 31%) and the lower cash consumption are indicating that the company is in the right direction in the process of turnaround (turning)”, points out Credit.

In addition, the company may be the most benefited among low-income construction companies with the new adjustments to the Casa Verde e Amarela (CVA) program. “As we expect Tenda to continue to show losses due to ongoing projects with weak margins and the timing for absorption of higher prices is still uncertain, we remain cautious and remain neutral for action,” points out Credit.

XP also points out the numbers as weak, but with a positive highlight a higher price per unit sold (eg Alea) of R$ 176.6 thousand (up 20% year on year and 9% quarter on quarter). As a result, new sales gross margin reached 28.8% (up 5.1 percentage points versus 1Q22), boosted by June, with 30.6%, reinforcing Tenda’s focus on margin recovery.

“However, we do not see the price increase significantly affecting the financial results in the short term”, he ponders. For analysts, “the level of cancellations was a negative highlight”; and, “operationally, Tenda has been more selective”. For Bradesco BBI, considering its much-needed focus on renewing margins and prioritizing cash generation, Tenda’s 2Q22 results appear as the first signs of a recovery process. “In addition to price increases, the company managed to recover margins at least for new sales, which reached 30.6% in June, with more to come, in our view, as new changes to the CVA were approved in July,” they point out. . Thus, despite a still significant loss in the quarter (worse than our estimates for the end of 2022), Tenda showed solid initial indications that it may be correcting its path to profitability. “The margin on new sales back to 30% is the main highlight, together with an unexpected cash generation in the quarter, mainly driven by working capital management (suppliers and materials)”, evaluates BBI. On the negative side, the consolidated gross margin was well below the estimated by Bradesco BBI and the consensus, in addition to the revenue having

down 10% from the previous year. “That said, we still believe the turnaround process will likely take more than a few quarters and cash constraints will likely extend (which keeps us neutral on TEND3), but we read the 2Q22 results as a sign that the management is starting to put Tenda back on the right track”, they point out. In the same vein, Eleven understands that the company is in a moment of repositioning its units, which should reflect in a recomposition of margins over the next quarters. Analysts expect gross margin to stabilize at 30% in the first half of 2025 alone given a stabilization in construction costs. “Thus, we maintain our neutral recommendation with a target price of BRL 10.00, as we expect a profitability below peers until 2024”, he points out. According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of 12 houses that cover the paper, 3 recommend buy, 7 have a neutral recommendation and 2 sell, with an average target price of R$ 13.37, an expressive increase of 197% compared to the closing the day before. . important step In an earnings conference call this morning, Rodrigo Osmo, the company’s CEO, said that the company took an important step in 2Q22, despite the discomforts with profit and margins. “But looking at the long term, the quarter performed quite well,” he said. The focus is on having a better cash generation for the next two quarters. Marcos Antonio Pinheiro, CFO, highlighted that the priority today is the reconstruction of margins and deleveraging. Therefore, the company has prioritized the quality of launches over quantity. He highlighted the gross margin of new sales, which was 22% in January and closed at 31% in June. For the CFO, the highlight of the quarter was the success in liquidity management. He pointed out that the consumption of operating cash of R$ 26 million reflects the positive evolution and the efforts that the board has made to work on the company’s liquidity. According to Osmo, cancellations, which totaled 24% of gross sales in 2Q22, are a high level, reflecting sales in previous quarters. According to him, cancellations should stabilize at levels lower than these 24% as the company stabilizes the VSO. The CEO stated that there is still room for the Casa Verde Amarela program to grow and the parameters tend to improve. According to Rodrigo Osmo, the federal government program is still operating below capacity. He highlighted the latest changes to the program’s rules and the still uncertain perspectives on two bills concerning Casa Verde Amarela. According to Osmo, the perspective is that some projects whose profitability did not “stand still” are now starting to become more attractive.

