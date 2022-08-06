The 6 Most Dangerous Bodybuilding Exercises







how to avoid injuries Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Know how to avoid injuries it is essential to have longevity and achieve a healthy development, whatever your favorite sport. And on bodybuilding is no different. Despite being a safe activity, performed in a controlled environment and without impacts, pulling and pushing weights in the gym – without professional guidance and monitoring – it can be dangerous.

“Based on my experience, I observe some exercises that tend to generate more injuries or accidents at the gym. I always reinforce my students’ attention”, says coach and sports advisor, Leandro Twin.

In this way, for people to know how to avoid injuries at the gym, the specialist listed six dangerous exercises that, if they do not have the guidance and monitoring of a physical education professional, can cause damage to the health of those who perform them. Check out:

1 – Pull-Down. “It’s an exercise where there are injuries, normally, because the shoulder works a lot at its maximum rotation level. And with too much load it’s one of the ones that generate more injuries, even training correctly, be careful”, he warns.

2 – Decline bench press. “Many gyms don’t have the bench to do the decline bench press due to very serious accidents that happened throughout history, in which the individual couldn’t raise the bar and it goes into a choke position. My suggestion is that beginners don’t do this one. exercise and that the most prepared work the incline bench press with help or without straps”, recommends the coach.

3 – Curved, dirt and stiff rowing. “These are exercises that, if you exaggerate the load and neglect excellent form, the chance of injury is very high. When well executed, they are fundamental for the development of the body, however, I suggest extreme prudence to increase the load”, says Twin.

4 – Triceps bench or diving. “It’s an exercise that also makes the shoulder work in too much rotation and, due to the positioning of the hands, injuries can be aggravated. I suggest placing two dumbbells parallel to your body and performing the exercise holding these dumbbells. This will improve the grip and decrease the risk of injury”, he explains.

5 – Posterior development and neck pulls. “There are other examples of exercises that work with a very extreme rotation of our shoulders. It is much more worthwhile to perform the development and the front pull, because the degree of recruitment of the motor units is basically the same, with no difference in the practice of hypertrophy levels”, says the professional.

6 – Bench press. “It is an extremely safe exercise, where injuries are due to the ego involved in the exercise. People always try to challenge themselves and sometimes they go beyond the limits and there are cases of shoulder dislocations and even pectoral rupture”, concludes Twin.