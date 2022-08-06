The best real estate funds to buy in August, according to analysts; CPTS11 replaces TRXF11

The Stock Exchange’s Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix) ended July with a rise of 0.66%, returning to a level above 2,800 points. With the performance, the indicator is now practically zero for the year, with a slight appreciation of 0.33%. In the same period, the Ibovespa accumulated a loss of 1.6%.

This month, the follow-up by the InfoMoney brings as a novelty the Capitânia Securities II (CPTS11) among the most recommended real estate funds. The FII received four nominations and took the place of TRX Real Estate (TRXF11) – which lost a nomination in August and left the list of highlights.

Another change was the inclusion of Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11) in the portfolio of one of the monitored brokers, raising the total number of choices made by analysts to five – the same brand as BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11), which is also among the most cited.

Bresco Logística (BRCO11) remains with eight nominations and completes 12 consecutive months in the overall leadership of the ranking. The second place is occupied by CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11), in isolation, with six recommendations.

Every month, the InfoMoney brings the five most indicated real estate funds in the portfolios prepared by ten brokerages. In the event of a tie, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are chosen, based on data from Economatica, a financial information platform.

The following are the preferred real estate funds for August, the number of recommendations and the profitability of each stock last month, year to date and the last 12 months:

Background Code Segment recommendations Return in July* (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months* (%) Bresco Logística BRCO11 Logistics 8 2.27 1.36 1.23 CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 receivables 6 1.00 -1.26 -1.06 BTG Pactual Logística BTLG11 Logistics 5 -2.07 -0.38 1.08 Kinea Real Estate Income KNCR11 receivables 5 -0.82 5.41 9.12 Flagship Securities II CPTS11 receivables 4 1.54 7.24 20.71 ifix (IFIX) – 0.66% 0.41% 1.2%

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Sources: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Necton, Órama, Santander Corretora and XP)

Flagship Securities II (CPTS11)

With four recommendations and greater liquidity compared to competitors in the same position, the fund is the main novelty in the list of highlights for the month.

Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP and one of those responsible for the report by Rico Investimentos, comments that recent indicators suggest that the outlook for inflation remains challenging.

“In this sense, we understand that the Capitânia portfolio has a defensive profile, as it holds 65.2% of the assets in 38 certificates of real estate receivables (CRI) marked at the average price of IPCA + 6.39%”, says the expert.

Currently, the fund’s portfolio has 65.8% in CRIs, 34% in shares of other real estate funds and 0.3% in cash. According to Maria Fernanda, credit assets have great diversification of segments and a healthy mix of risk.

She also notes that the last dividends distributed by Capitânia Securities were around R$1.10 per share, which represents a dividend yield (return with earnings) annualized of approximately 15%.

Bresco Logística (BRCO11)

The fund remains the analysts’ favorite, with eight appointments in the portfolios recommended for August.

In the opinion of Guide Investimentos, Bresco Logística has one of the best sets of assets in the segment, but despite this, it has performed below the industry average in recent weeks, trading close to historic lows.

“We believe that the recent performance, combined with the various management initiatives aimed at the organic growth of the portfolio, generate an attractive window of opportunity for investors”, says the broker.

The institution recalls that Bresco has 11 properties, with 446 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and potential for expansion of this brand by 6%. “The fund’s portfolio has stabilized annual revenue of more than R$125 million, 35% of which comes from properties located in the city of São Paulo”.

CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11)

The fund maintained the six nominations of the last follow-up and appears alone in the vice-leadership among the most cited in the month.

In a report, Itaú BBA highlights that the CSHG Receivables portfolio has a greater concentration in retail CRIs and assets indexed to the IPCA (53%), in addition to having a good dispersion: there are 38 CRIs with real guarantees and only one asset with higher exposure at 5%.

“Considering the diversified portfolio, asset quality and good predictability in cash generation, we believe that CSHG Receivables is an interesting investment option”, says the institution.

The bank also reminds that the FII does not have any type of leverage and, according to the last management report, it does not intend to carry out repo operations in the short term.

According to Itaú BBA’s calculations, taking into account the last yield of BRL 1.20 per share and current prices, the fund’s annualized dividend return is 13.9%.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

With its debut in the selection of BB Investimentos, the fund has a total of five recommendations and is among the highlights of August, tied with BTG Pactual Logística.

The BB broker points out that, in recent months, Kinea Rendimentos has gradually increased the volume of dividends paid. For August, a distribution of R$ 1.15 per share has already been announced, which represents an annualized return of around 13.5%.

“Our recommendation for the fund is in line with the macroeconomic scenario that has been taking shape for the coming months, of a gradual drop in inflation and maintenance of interest at higher levels”, says the institution.

This environment, according to BB, tends to favor paper funds with greater exposure to CDI, as is the case of Kinea Rendimentos.

BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11)

The fund was also chosen by five institutions in the portfolios indicated for this month.

In its analysis, Santander Corretora notes that BTG Pactual Logística has recently reduced its financial leverage, with a prepayment of CRIs linked to CDI in the amount of R$54.3 million.

“The manager estimates that the liquidation will generate a reduction in financial expenses of approximately R$ 0.05 per share in the income in the fund, compared to the month of June 2022”, says a material fact released to the market.

Santander also highlights two other important news: the lease of 100% of the Hortolândia shed and the renewal for five years of the contract relating to the Ribeirão Preto shed, both in São Paulo.

In the first case, the deal involves the multinational John Deere and, according to a report by BTG Pactual Logística, “the price closed was 30% above the park average and with heavy fines”, given the particularities of the transaction. With the agreement, the financial vacancy of the fund decreased from 3% to 0.7%.

The other commitment was made with Pepsico Brasil, for a value 20% higher than what had been practiced, says the portfolio manager. “Ribeirão Preto has been one of the markets that has best responded to the implementation of the fund’s acquisition thesis”, states the report, detailing that, in one year, 25% of contracts were revised to higher levels – 21.8% in the average.

What to watch out for in August

After another hike in the basic interest rate (Selic), which this week increased by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.75% per year, the market now expects clearer signs about a possible end to the monetary tightening cycle.

Next Tuesday (9), the country’s official inflation index (IPCA) corresponding to July will be released. The preview of the indicator (IPCA-15) in the period showed an increase of 0.13%, the lowest monthly change since June 2020 (0.02%), reaching 5.79% in the accumulated of seven months. In June, the IPCA-15 had risen 0.69%.

In the case of the IGP-M, called “rent inflation”, the advance was 0.21% in July, compared to 0.59% in the previous month. As a result, the index accumulates a high of 8.39% in the year.

Another parameter widely observed in the real estate market is the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), which rose 1.16% in July, much less than in the immediately previous period (2.81%). The difference is mainly due to the item “labor”, which changed 1.76%, compared to 4.37% in June. The INCC registers an increase of 8.44% in the year, up to July, and of 11.66% in 12 months.

