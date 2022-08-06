The big news of the day for Atlético fans

After days of a lot of pressure behind the scenes at Atlético, positive news has finally arrived for Massa Atleticana. The good news was published on the social networks of Guilherme Arana, who recorded a video training in Cidade do Galo. With this, there is great optimism for the left-back to be recovered to face Palmeiras in the decision of the vacancy to the semifinals of Libertadores.

The side’s injury occurred last Sunday (31), when he had to leave the Beira-Rio lawn due to an injury to his left thigh. The fact harmed Atlético, which could not count on the defender in the first confrontation with the São Paulo club, something that certainly resulted in the team’s technical downfall.

After the injury was confirmed, Arana gave way to Dodô, who took over the sector in Porto Alegre. In the confrontation with Palmeiras, Rubens was the substitute and should again give space to Dodô against Hurricane.

What is the prediction of Arana’s return?

The stipulated period for the recovery of the side is beyond the common injuries, since, even with a muscle injury, the player should return to the pitch about two weeks after the injury. With that, the optimism of the alvinegro medical department is that Arana will be on the field with Palmeiras next Wednesday (10).

For now, it remains for the fan to wait for the return of the side. Thus, Dodô has the tough responsibility of replacing one of the best players in Brazilian football.