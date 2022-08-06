The Last of Us Part 1 improvements presented in a new comparison

The Last of Us: Part 1, the official name of the remake of the memorable PS3 title that will hit stores on September 2nd for PlayStation 5, has been given a new comparison with the remastered version running on PS4.

If you’re intrigued by the work done in The Last of Us: Part 1 to improve the graphics quality of one of the best games ever developed by PlayStation Studios, this short video is for you.

Over the course of 14 seconds, the image frequently switches between the PS4 version of the game and the new PlayStation 5 version, to show the graphical differences, from textures to lighting and new details that have been introduced by the scenery around Joel, who rides towards a new moment of danger.

This graphic comparison shows you some of the work done by Naughty Dog as the rest we have no way of discovering through a video. The use of Dualsense, animation optimizations, controls improvements and gameplay refinements to update The Last of Us: Part 1 for a new generation is not yet within our reach.

The Last of Us: Part 1 will arrive on September 2 on Sony’s latest console and later on PC.

Get ready to hit the dusty trail for a beautiful — and dangerous — journey across America in The Last of Us Part I! Read more: https://t.co/kbnwKv1n5m pic.twitter.com/NoVvqUzSTp — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 4, 2022