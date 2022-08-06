“The management is very concerned and…”; Former Palmeiras, Emerson Santos becomes ‘headline’ in GO this 6th and could lose season

Defender was part of the 2020 Libertadores champion group and did not even debut for Atlético-GO due to an injury problem

In winning the 2020 Libertadores, the palm trees of Abel Ferreira had Emerson Santos in your roster. Despite having played a few times, the defender had a fundamental contribution to the alviverde title, especially in the semifinal against River Plate. The Palestinian fan remembers the cut of the beque on the line when the Argentines won 2-0 at Allianz Parque.

The move is well remembered by the Palmeirense to this day, since even with the setback at home, the Club reached the Libertadores decision by the score of 3 to 0 built in Buenos Aires. In March 2021, Alviverde sold Emerson to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, for R$ 9 million – where he remained for a season and a half.

In this transfer window, Emerson returned to Brazilian football to defend the shirt of Atlético-GO, which is one step away from the Copa Sudamericana semifinals after beating Nacional 1-0 in Montevideo. And he didn’t even debut for the Dragon and the former Palmeiras defender suffered a worrying injury this Friday (5).

With information from colleague Nathália Freitasgives radio Sagres, Emerson was injured in this morning’s activity, had to leave the field at CT do Dragão and was taken directly to the medical department. Suspected injury to the tendon of the left foot. The final diagnosis will be made after the tests are carried out.

Surgery is not ruled out, which could take Emerson out of the season. Hired by Palmeiras in 2018, the defender played only 26 games for the Club, with one goal scored. During his contract at the Football Academy, he was loaned to Internacional.