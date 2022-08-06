This is the best tea for those who want to get rid of high blood sugar and lose weight.

A study with 40 participants sought to observe the effect of green tea on the body, seeking to understand its benefits and complications. People were selected with high pressurevisceral fat difficult to eliminate, hyperglycemia and high index of bad cholesterol.

In this case, the idea was to observe whether the substance would have a positive effect on certain diseases. In addition to synthetic medication, good habits linked to food are indispensable.

One group received a placebo and the other the natural compound, with no laboratory changes. Care was taken with the diet, reducing the consumption of foods that could alter the results.

Clinical observations resulted in optimistic perceptions, with the possibility of using the properties in the development of treatments. Although it is not the solution for certain situations, it is a real progress to find scientific explanations.

Green tea is an excellent antioxidant that should be used under medical supervision in treatments

The research was conducted and published by Ohio University, known for other publications regarding natural medicine. The antioxidant present in green tea reduces inflammation, fighting diseases by assisting in the functioning of metabolism. In this way, it enhances weight loss and the absorption of vitamins and minerals. However, caution is advised with pills and alternative versions available on the market.

It is necessary to consult the nutritionist before introducing this type of infusion in restrictive diets. Therefore, the health professional will monitor other advantages presented in the analysis, such as reduced blood sugar, benefiting diabetics. The hypothesis raised also collaborates to encourage initiatives involving herbal approaches, that is, natural.